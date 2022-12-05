Team Barcelona won first place in the Jacksonville Soccer Association U12 division earlier this fall.
The team, which is coached by Manuel Mondragen, followed its league effort up with winning three games in the Brookshire's Tournament which was played the weekend of Nov. 12.
This past weekend, Team Barcelona won two matches by scores of 7-0 and 2-0, and played to a 1-1 tie in its third match, in the Plano Tournament.
Team members are: Ava Mehlenbacher, Alexa Rodriguez, Bella Romero, Emily Mondragen, Braysea Risinger, Eisley Telles, Brisa Canchola, Joslin Duran, Brylee Hooker, Emory Gentry, Kynlie Boyd, Audree Miller, Camila Remigio and Estrella Casiano.
Team Barcelona is sponsored by Marcos 7 Mares.
