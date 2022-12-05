Team Barcelona of the Jacksonville Soccer Association has had an outstanding fall season. The team won the U12 league championship and played well in the Brookshire's Tournament and in the Plano Tournament this past weekend. Pictured front row, from left, Ava Mehlenbacher, Alexa Rodriguez, Bella Romero, Emily Mondragen and Braysea Risinger. Back row, from left, Eisley Telles, Brisa Canchola, Joslin Duran, Brylee Hooker, Emory Gentry, Kynlie Boyd and coach Manuel Mondragen. Not picture are team members Audree Miller, Camila Remigio and Estrella Casiano.