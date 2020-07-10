Youth soccer camps coming to Jacksonville in July

Jacksonville High School Soccer Camp
Open to boys and girls in grades 1-6. Camp sessions will take place on July 27 through July 30 from 9 to 10:30 a.m at the grass soccer fields on the Jacksonville High School campus, located on Corinth Road.
Campers should come dressed in the proper attire to play soccer and have cleats.
Walk up registration will start at 8 a.m. On the first day of camp. The cost is $25 per person.
For questions email Deena Brand deenabrand@jisd.org.
Stephen F. Austin Summer Soccer Camp Jacksonville
The Stephen F. Austin Summer Soccer Camp will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on July 15-16 at the the Jacksonville Soccer Complex , 209 Byrd Road.
Boys and girls ages 8-14 are eligible to sign up for this camp.
To register, or for more information, visit www.gojackssoccercamp.com. There is an $80 registration fee.
Fun soccer activities, games and a 3 v. 3 tournament will be included in the camp and all participants will receive a free t-shirt.
For more information
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.