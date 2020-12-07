Youthful Lady Tigers split weekend games

Troup's Lady Tigers won a game and lost a game as non-district action continued late last week for the team.
On Friday Troup (2-6) made the short trip to New Summerfield and came home with a 28-17 win over the Lady Hornets.
Playing on their home floor on Saturday saw Palestine defeat the Lady Tigers, 68-26.
The Troup girls have a very young team this season, having no seniors on the roster and only one junior.
The Lady Tigers will travel to Tyler to face Cumberland Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
