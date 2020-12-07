Youthful Lady Tigers split weekend games

Sarah Neel (23) of Troup works on moving the ball up the court during Saturday's non-district game against Palestine.

 Photo courtesy of Alan Luce Photography

Troup's Lady Tigers won a game and lost a game as non-district action continued late last week for the team.

On Friday Troup (2-6) made the short trip to New Summerfield and came home with a 28-17 win over the Lady Hornets.

Playing on their home floor on Saturday saw Palestine defeat the Lady Tigers, 68-26.

The Troup girls have a very young team this season, having no seniors on the roster and only one junior.

The Lady Tigers will travel to Tyler to face Cumberland Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

