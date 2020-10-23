Craving some “Down Home” cooking? HOPE (Helping Others Pursue Enrichment) is teaming up with Sylvia Mae’s Soul Food for a Soul Food Dinner Fundraiser benefiting HOPE.
From 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26., patrons can drive up and pick up dinner made by the one and only Sylvia Mae at HOPE, 595 S. Ragsdale Street, Jacksonville. The menu will consist of chicken spaghetti; tomato & cucumber salad; fried cabbage; cornbread and banana pudding. Plates will be $15 for one or $25 for two plates.
Numerous accolades have been given to Sylvia Mae’s Soul Food, including two features in The Daytripper, 2018 and 2020, and by Texas Country Reporter, 2017 and 2019, as well as The East Texas Weekend.
All proceeds benefit HOPE and help HOPE advance it’s mission and vision for Cherokee County. The mission of HOPE is to share resources to provide life necessities and assistance to the under served to make our community enriched.
HOPE serves over 3,000 of our Cherokee County citizens each month through the Food Pantry; the Kitchen of HOPE; the Brown Bag program; the Clinic of HOPE; the Backpack Program; the Senior Box program; the Prescription Assistance program; the Emergency Dental program and the transportation program.
By providing these services, it is HOPE’s vision that ours will be a community enriched, where learning and opportunity abound, everyone’s potential and basic needs are met, and no one feels alone.
Plates can be purchased ahead of the event at HOPE, 595 S. Ragsdale, Jacksonville, by calling 903-586-7781; on Facebook at HOPE.JACKSONVILLE or online at go.rallyup.com/hope-fundraiser.
Everyone is encouraged to reserve their plates ahead of the event, however, plates can still be purchased at the event.
