TAPPS Soccer: Guard wallop Warriors, 9-0; Martinez scores 4 goals

DALLAS - Brook Hill remained undefeated in TAPPS Division III, District 2 play after claiming a 9-0 victory over Dallas Lakehill Prep on Thursday night.
Alejandro Martinez scored four goals and Jesus Jimenez had a pair of tallies.
Leo Pereira, Asa Kerr and Zack Hemple scored a goal apiece for the Guard (11-1-1, 5-0).
Assist leaders for the winners were Matthew Yim and Mio Engqvist, who had two apiece.
Gary Sanusi turned in another fine effort in handling the goalkeeping chores for Brook Hill. Sanusi made a pair of saves in the match.
Thetriumph was Brook Hill head boy's soccer coach David Collins' 401st career win. Collins netted No. 400 on Tuesday night when Brook Hilsailed past Dallas Lutheran.
Next up for the Guard is a 7 p.m. fray on Monday night when Brook Hill travels to All Saints Episcopal.
(Girls) Lakehill Prep 1, Brook Hill 0
Ifedayo Abegunde recorded 10 saves for Brook Hill, who dropped to 4-6-2, 2-2 in district.
The Lady Guard will take on All Saints Episcopal at 5 p.m. on Monday in Tyler.
