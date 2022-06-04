The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of June 6. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Jacksonville Maintenance will be performing base repair on F.M. 851. Expect daytime lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.
Rusk crews will be performing base repair on F.M. 1247. Expect daytime lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.
Cherokee County construction projects updates
The contractor on the SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project is scheduled to complete the punch list. The project, extending from US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110, adds passing lanes and incorporates safety upgrades. Expected completion of this project was summer 2021.
No work is expected this week on the US 84 widening, from 0.43 miles east of SH 110 in Rusk northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw. Drivers should expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The project is anticipated to be complete in summer 2022.
The contractor on the F.M. 22 Safety Widening and Bridge Replacement Project is expected to continue corrective work and construction on the bridge at Turnpike Creek. Flaggers will be present during construction hours. Daily lane closures, when work is being done, are to be expected. The bridge will be closed during construction. Expected completion of this project is summer 2022.
Roadwork construction on driveway upgrades and structure extensions on the SH 21 Resurfacing Project, from the Houston County Line east to US 69 in Alto, will continue. No lane closures are expected. The project is anticipated to be complete in fall 2022.
Work on US 69 signals in Jacksonville will continue along US 69 from US 175 to Canada. Traffic control will consist of occasional lane closures and work outside of the roadway when in progress, Monday through Thursdays, weather permitting. This project includes updating existing signals and adding pedestrian signals, crosswalks and curb ramps. Completion is expected in July 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.