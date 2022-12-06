Trae Davis buzzer beater gives Troup a 49-47 win over Lone Oak

TROUP - Junior Trae Davis drained a shot at the buzzer that gave Troup a 49-47 victory over visiting Lone Oak on Tuesday night at Tiger Gymnasium.
Davis led all players with 15 points.
The Tigers (6-2) led 39-36 going into the fourth quarter, but the pesky Buffaloes (0-10) continued to battle to the final horn.
Also scoring in double figures for theTIgers was Jarett Castillo, who pitched in 14 points an d canned two shots from 3-point range.
Bryce Wallum, Colby Turner and Payton Elliott finished with four points apiece for the Maroon and White.
Lone Oak was led in scoring by Tre Hubbard with 13.
The Tigers made it a clean sweep over the Buffaloes by capturing the junior varsity game, 39-33, and claiming a 41-35 triumph in the freshmen tilt.
Troup will be playing in the Frankston Tournament (Thur.-Sat.) On Thur. the Tigers will take on Grapeland at 11:15 a.m. and face off against Cayuga at 3 p.m.
