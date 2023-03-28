Tribe shutout Paris 3-0 in Area round, earn 20th win

GRAND SALINE - Jacksonville blanked Paris 3-0 in a Class 4A, Region II Area fray on Tuesday night at Indian Memorial Stadium at Grand Saline High School.
The Tribe (20-3-2) will advance to play Lindale, who knocked off Center, 3-2, in an Area match on Tuesday night at the Historic Tomato Bowl, later this week in the regional quarterfinal round.
The time, date and location of that match is to be announced.
Paris, the District 13-4A champion, closes the book on the 2023 campaign with a 17-8 record.
This story will be updated as soon as more in formation is made available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.