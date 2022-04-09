JEFFERSON - Troup dodged a bullet on Friday night in Jefferson by scoring three runs in the top of the ninth inning to outlast the Bulldogs, 11-8.
Troup improved to 10-9-1, 4-4 while Jefferson dropped to 2-10, 0-6.
The Tigers are currently in fifth place, two games back of fourth place West Rusk.
A total off 22 hits were featured in the contest, with Jefferson smacking 12 of those hits.
Bradley Adams went 4-4 and drove in two runs for the winners while Bracey Cover collected two hits, including a double, and knocked in two runs.
Other hitting standouts for the Tigers were Ty Lovelady (two hits, RBI) and Tucker Howell (2B, RBI).
Grayson Hearon pitch four innings of relief to earn the win on the hump for the Maroon and White.
He allowed one unearned run on one hit and struck out three and walked a pair.
