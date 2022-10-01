TYLER - The Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden cross country squad came in fourth place in the Class 4A-1A Girls division of the Tyler Legacy Invitational on Saturday morning, while the Tribe came in fifth place competing in the Class 6A-5A division, despite being a Class 4A school.
The Maidens had 141 points in the team standings, and trailed Quitman (49), Gilmer (107) and Eustace (114). Miller Grove (151) came in fifth place.
Jacksonville's Emily Martinez finished the course in a time of 12:59, which put her in fourth place in a field of 160.
Taking 14th place was Jewel McCullough of Jacksonville. She was clocked in 13:35.
