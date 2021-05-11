Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible.