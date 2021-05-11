Central Cherokee County under Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5 p.m. Tue.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for a portion of East Texas which includes Central Cherokee County.
At 3:59 p.m. the National Weather Service observed a line of thunderstorms stretching from Hallsville to near Tatum, to near Henderson to New Salem and to near Rusk.
This system is capable of producing 40 m.p.h. winds and damaging hail.
The system is moving east at 40 m.p.h.
The Severe Thunderstorm Warning is set to expire at 5 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport, La. has issued a significant weather alert for Cherokee County, Smith County, northwestern Rusk County and soutwestern Gregg County until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.At 2:50 p.m. a strong line of thunderstorms that are capable of producing half-inch size hail and winds in excess of 40 m.p.h. Was found along a line stretching from 7 miles south of Lindale to near Coffee City to near Frankston to near Palestine. The system was moving east at about 25 m.p.h.
Cities in the impacted area include: Jacksonville, Bullard, Rusk, Troup, Ponta, Mixon, Reese, Maydelle and New Summerfield.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
