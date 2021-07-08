The University of Texas at Tyler announced Friday, July 2, that 698 students were named to the spring 2021 President’s Honor Roll. There were 498 students, along with 66 pharmacy students, named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List.
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, a student must have completed, in one semester, 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit with an “A” in all courses. To be considered for this recognition, a student must qualify as a matriculated student pursuing a first bachelor’s degree.
President’s Honor Roll students by hometown are:
BULLARD – Erin Hulsman, Katelyn Leger, Johnathan Chambers, Maranda Gay, Reagan Brasher, Karla Salazar, Alek Terho-Streck, Chevante Goss, Maggie Hill, Colton Kelley, Michael Crawford, Ashleigh Wages, Holly Stadelmann, Clara Smith, Julie Bass, Travis Traylor, Keyanna Brown, James Gragg, Catherine Kimball, Sheila Thomas, Megan Flowers, Haley Obrien and Shane Smith.
FRANKSTON – Caleb Griffin and Savanna Cooper.
JACKSONVILLE – Diana Gonzalez, Maribel Leon, Ceara Oliver, Kaitlin Henderson, Caleigh Reese, Justin Crowe, Bailey Holman, Ashley Buckingham, David Guarneros, Joseph Monthie, Rebekah Grimes, Ismael Llovera, Alyssa Forrestier, Barbara Villegas, Carlos Camacho, Jennifer Martinez, Sovan Ven and Bryan Gonzalez.
RUSK – Austin Rasberry.
TROUP – Deidra Donley, Jared Jackson, Veronica Sanchez and Dalton Puckett.
To qualify for the university Dean’s List, a student must have completed 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit in the awarding semester with a grade point average of at least 3.75. To be considered for this recognition, a student must qualify as a matriculated student pursuing a first bachelor’s degree.
To qualify for the Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy Dean's List, a student must have completed six or more credit hours in the awarding semester with a grade point average of at least 3.75.
Dean’s List students by hometown are:
BULLARD – Haleigh Smith, Cori Moore, Jacob Mathis, Jordan Doughty, Madison Butler, Michael Reeves, Luke Bowman, Sarah Campbell, Jaden Medders, Anna Luker, Dakotah Walsworth, Hannah Lloyd, Alexandra Breedlove, William Richardson and Stacy Warren.
FRANKSTON – Jordan Akin.
JACKSONVILLE – Luis Tavera, Matthew Nabi, Allison Rives, Connor Crowe, Stephanie Lacy, Bailey Beard and Jordan Abna.
NEW SUMMERFIELD – Omar Arellano and Collin Wilkerson.
RUSK – Ricia Kincade and Joycelyn Bradley.
TROUP – Bethany Parker, Kaleigh McClure, Jesus Sanchez, Austin Jones, Wanda Salinas and Maggie Magee.
