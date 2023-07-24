Volleyball: Lady Guard looking to contend for playoff spot in a tough district

BULLARD – Having lost only one senior to graduation last May, the Brook Hill Lady Guard volleyball team return a wealth of experience players, who have also had a productive summer.
The Lady Guard are scheduled to open fall camp in seven days, and a few of the key returnees include defensive specialist Brett Bellar, outside hitter Blair Brister, middle hitter Drea Toney, outside hitter Gracie Dawson, setter Cassity Clark and middle hitter/right size Julianna Mize.
Earlier this month Mize was named as the Top All-Around Player at the Stephen F. Austin State University Volleyball Camp.
Brook Hill sent 25 young ladies to the team camp in Nacogdoches where one of the Brook Hill units was named as the Most Improved Team.
The Lady Guard have a new head coach this year. Savanna Wilson (nee Sherman), who played college volleyball at the University of Texas Tyler, was named as head volleyball coach earlier this summer.
Wilson, who is from Keller, Texas, comes to Brook Hill from the Tyler Independent School District.
She is very adept in the sport and has worked as a club coach in East Texas and has refereed national club tournaments and college matches.
Coach Wilson is married to Blake Wilson.
The Lady Guard finished 16-23, 5-9 in conference play, last season.
Despite playing in a highly competitive district that produced the TAPPS Division III state runner-up (Dallas Christian) and a Carrollton Prince of Peace team that went 13-1 in conference play in 2022, the Lady Guard are aiming for a playoff berth this fall.
Other schools included in the district are All Saints Episcopal, Waco Vanguard, Dallas Covenant, Dallas Shelton School and McKinney Christian.
Brook Hill will open the regular season on Aug. 7 by hosting Longview. The Lady Guard will also host Palestine Westwood on August 29 and are scheduled to play in three tournaments in the first month of the season.
The district campaign will open up on September 5 when the Lady Guard host the Lady Mustangs from McKinney Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.