Volleyball: Troup to open playoffs versus Hughes Springs on Tuesday

TROUP - The Troup Lady Tigers will be facing the Lady Mustangs from Hughes Springs in a UIL, Class 3A, Region II bi-district match on Tuesday night.
LeTourneau University in Longview will be the host site. The match will get under way at 7 p.m.
Troup is the District 16-3A runner-up.
Hughes Springs finished in third place in District 15-3A.
The Troup-Hughes Springs winner will advance to the Area round and will meet either Mineola or Queen City late next week.
