WELLS – Plans are underway to kick off a new school season at Wells ISD on Aug. 10, and district officials are encouraging families to contact them with questions or concerns about plans to reopen amid a national pandemic.
“It is our mission that in spite of COVID-19 and the challenges presented, we provide successful and safe learning experiences to all individuals,” states the preface to an online version of the Wells ISD 2020-21 Return to School Plan.
“We have been planning for weeks for our response to the educational needs of all our students, and as guidance changes, we will update our plans as needed. We are planning two different instructional arrangements for our students following the Texas Education Agency guidance that has been released. In planning the instruction of our students, we are also following CDC guidance and Texas Department of Health recommendations.”
Schools Superintendent Jill Moore Gaston told parents in a Facebook message, “we want you to be as informed as possible.”
Questions can be sent via email to info@wells.esc7.net, where they will be compiled into a Q&A document for publication on the WISD website and social media accounts, she said.
Local families has two options in how students will receive education during each six-week session: The tradition on-campus setting or learning at home.
“Regardless of location, we are committed to providing instruction that is meaningful and essential to the students,” the document states.
On-campus learning will focus on a traditional school day, in which “students will have a schedule, and move through-out their day as normal as possible with COVID-19 response measures in place,” while at-home learning will incorporate an online-based learning approach, the document stated, adding that “each campus will have their own requirements for instruction provided online that will best fit the age-appropriate educational needs of students.”
Students will use laptops, with resources readily available for students opting for an at-home learning environment. The district will continue to follow TEA instructional minute requirements, based on grade level minimums.
Should students not have access to laptop computer or the internet, the district will work with them to meet their needs.
Instructional support will be made available for students, with teachers interacting with students on a regular basis. The district's Special Education department will continuously monitor and collaborate with teachers to ensure that IEPs are being followed, according to the plan.
As the district prepares to welcome students back to campus, protocols have been set into place to ensure safe practices for health.
“On the first day a student attends school on campus, school systems must provide instruction to students on appropriate hygiene practices and other mitigation practices adopted in the local school system,” the plan stated.
Staff is being trained in proper sanitizing procedures, handling of students with suspected cases and proper usage of personal protective equipment, or PPE. The district will maintain a supply of PPE for personnel and utilize EPA-approved supplies for cleaning, comply with entities that have jurisdiction over the campus (state, federal, local) and provide “communication or procedures and expectations upon entering facilities and through buildings.”
Standard screening practices will be enforced among staff and faculty; measures for isolation will be taken should a student display symptoms of COVID-19. High-traffic areas used by an individual with a lab-confirmed case of the virus will be closed off and disinfected.
The district also will provide communication with students who were in contact with a person displaying symptoms of the virus, and a return to campus policy will be strictly enforced.
Visitors are highly encouraged to engage virtually, via email or by telephone; on-campus visits will be limited to the front office of each of the campuses and visitors will be subjected to screening procedures and PPE requirements outlined by the district.
District personnel who require access beyond that area will utilize face coverings during their visit.
No volunteers will be allowed to visit the campus at this time, the document added.
Various disinfecting protocols have been put in place, from hand washing and use of sanitizers by students, to cleaning and disinfecting rooms, disinfecting all high-touch areas throughout the day; and use of masks and gloves by custodians during work hours; disinfecting cafeterias between lunch periods.
Campus staff have developed plans based on their individual campus needs to limit the number of students that enter the bathroom at one time.
Meanwhile, the district transportation department announced that while bus routes will run at regular capacity, “families are encouraged to drop students off, (utilize the) car line or walk with their student to school to reduce possible exposure on buses.”
Meanwhile, all drivers and students will wear masks while aboard a school bus.
Buses will be fogged with disinfectant after each route.
Weather permitting, all windows and doors will be left open to provide fresh air circulation between routes, while windows will be left open during routes to better circulate air during routes.
Bus boarding/unloading procedures also have been addressed:
• Students are asked to practice social distancing as they approach and board the bus.
• Hand sanitizer is provided near the bus stairwell is for student use as they board.
• Students will be seated starting from the back, then toward the front, with considerations made for siblings and younger students mixed with older students. Students will exit the bus starting from the front.
• Students should NOT share food, drinks or personal devices.
For other measures outlined by the district, an online version of Wells ISD “COVID-19 Response for Operations” can be found at https://s3.amazonaws.com/scschoolfiles/838/wisd_return_to_school_plan.pdf
In the meantime, beginning July 26, online registration, via a parent portal on the Skyward platform,
can be done at
https://s3.amazonaws.com/scschoolfiles/838/registration_2020-2021.pdf.
Families must complete registration forms by Aug. 3. Assistance with login information can be requested from campus secretaries.
Gaston reminded families to visit the district website, www.wells.esc7.net or follow the Facebook page, “Wells ISD Info & Updates,” for updated information.
“Please understand that as we get closer to the start of the year, this plan will be updated and change to remain current with all agency expectations,” with information added as the Aug. 10 opening approaches, she said. “This is a new process for us, and there may be glitches (with registration). Please be patient, and just call if you need help.”
