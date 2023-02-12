Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Feb. 13
The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the community meeting room of the Rusk Public Library, located at 207 E. 6th Street in Rusk. The program, “Cherokee County Historical Commission: What It Is & What It Does,” will be presented by CCGS 2nd Vice President and Commission member. For more information about the Cherokee County Genealogical Society, visit Cherokeecountygenealogy.com or facebook.com/CherokeeCGS.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
There will be an AARP Driver Safety Class held between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Participants are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes early. The class will be at Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Rd, Tyler, TX 75701. This is classroom instruction and there are no "behind the wheel" instructions. After the course you will receive a certificate that you can send to your auto insurance companies. Most companies will give you a discount (please check). To register for this course, call Instructor Randy Vanderstay, 903-752-0240 (c). The cost for this course is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. No credit cards accepted. Cash and/or checks only.
The local chapter of TRTA, Cherokee County Retired School Personnel, will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at First Methodist Church, 1031 SE Loop 456, in Jacksonville. Helen Marable, of Jacksonville, is the scheduled guest speaker and will share details about her trip to Germany to meet with long-lost relatives, discovered through genealogical research. Members are reminded that children’s books are being accepting at meetings for this new year's "Book Initiative." Any retired school employee, from administration to support staff, is invited to attend. Guests are welcome. For further information, send e-mail: to Lyn @L.Ousley.Name or call Sheron at 903-321-0082.
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular monthly session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale.
The Bullard city council will meet in regular monthly session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at City Hall, 114 S. Phillips.
The New Summerfield council will meet in regular monthly session at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at City Hall, 13280 State Hwy 110 North.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Carter BloodCare will conduct a blood drive from 7 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 on the Carter BloodCare Bus at the Cherokee County Electric cooperative, 29880 US 69 N, in Rusk. To register, visit ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/137669. For more information, call Shalynn Swan at 903-683-2248.
Monday, Feb. 27
Cherokee County Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Richey will be the guest speaker at the Cherokee County Republican Women meeting, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27. The meeting will be held at the Woodmen of the World building, 1800 College St., in Jacksonville. The organization will also be collecting baby items for Living Alternatives at the meeting.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
